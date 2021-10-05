Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of MAG Silver worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
MAG stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.83 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
