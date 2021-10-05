Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of MAG Silver worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.83 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.