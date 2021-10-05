Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RNR opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.68. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

