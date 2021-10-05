Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tivity Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

