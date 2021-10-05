Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.33 Million Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $68,694,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 205,689 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

