Deutsche Bank AG Has $8 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 31.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2,123.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 667,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 637,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

PagerDuty stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,805 shares of company stock worth $9,978,691. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

