Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 386,008 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 642.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,008 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Organogenesis worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 17,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 283,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

