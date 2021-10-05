Deutsche Bank AG Sells 30,779 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,779 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 102,301 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 111,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.