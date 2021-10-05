Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €80.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

EPA SAN opened at €83.05 ($97.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.14. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

