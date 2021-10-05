Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. 3,821,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,134,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 164,938 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 796,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.