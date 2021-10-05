Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

