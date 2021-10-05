Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.
Shares of DTEGY opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.