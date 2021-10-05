DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 365 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.
DFS stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £666.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.16. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16).
DFS Furniture Company Profile
