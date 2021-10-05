DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 365 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DFS stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £666.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.16. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

