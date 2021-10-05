DG Capital Management LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 407,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha accounts for approximately 0.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $6,461,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of SSAA opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.