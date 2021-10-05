DG Capital Management LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

NASDAQ GGPI opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.