DG Capital Management LLC Takes $626,000 Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

FORE opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

