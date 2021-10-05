DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIG. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at $780,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,940,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEMKT GIG opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

