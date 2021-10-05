DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Slam during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,938,000.

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

