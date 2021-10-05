Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $193.02 on Friday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

