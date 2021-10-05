DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.91. 11,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

