Digiwage 1-Day Volume Reaches $37.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $25,983.90 and approximately $37.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

