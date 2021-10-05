Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $197,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,876,209.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $598.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.73 and its 200-day moving average is $564.91. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

