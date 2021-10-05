Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $189.96 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,424,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260,612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.82% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $189,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,163,425 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 365.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 430,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

