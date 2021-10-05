Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,250 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $194,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

NYSE ROK opened at $292.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.23 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average is $286.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

