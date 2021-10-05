Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $172,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. 145,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

