DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 6%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.33 and last traded at $55.10. 9,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,268,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,607,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

