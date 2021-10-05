Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$95.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo stock opened at C$86.61 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$45.81 and a 1 year high of C$117.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.