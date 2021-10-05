Dogecoin Market Capitalization Hits $34.80 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $34.80 billion and approximately $4.86 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00338939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000900 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,569,625,949 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.