Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,047. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $64.07 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

