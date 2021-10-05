Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.