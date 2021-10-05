Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCMF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Martens has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dr. Martens stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

