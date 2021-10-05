Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.44.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.16. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.24 and a 12-month high of C$17.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.