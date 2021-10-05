Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

