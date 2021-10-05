Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Down to $160.58

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.58, but opened at $154.20. Duolingo shares last traded at $153.99, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.44.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

