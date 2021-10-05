DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,499. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

