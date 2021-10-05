DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,499. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
