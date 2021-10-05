DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $43.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $34.71 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,899,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 462,897 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

