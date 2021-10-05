Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.
DNG opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.64 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.
About Dynacor Gold Mines
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.