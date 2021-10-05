Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

DNG opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.64 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

