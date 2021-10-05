Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

EGBN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $58.70. 86,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

