Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.79 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.79. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 142,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.