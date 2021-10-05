EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Everi comprises about 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $34,236,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 166.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at $17,707,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $5,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

