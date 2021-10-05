EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,989. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $799.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Cutera to $64.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.