EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.44% of A-Mark Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 284,883 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $9,000,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $7,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,113. The company has a market cap of $716.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

