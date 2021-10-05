EAM Global Investors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Calix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. 2,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,233. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,871 shares of company stock worth $17,424,170. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

