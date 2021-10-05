EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.96 Million in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 681,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. TETRA Technologies comprises about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock remained flat at $$3.29 on Tuesday. 6,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,705. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

