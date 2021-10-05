EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in SeaSpine by 11.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 84.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 18.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $573.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.