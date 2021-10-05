EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 108,063 Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.32% of Clarus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 11.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,373. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $899.76 million, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.