EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERV. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,040,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

VERV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,494. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

