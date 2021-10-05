EAM Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.20% of Ichor worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,966,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ichor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ichor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.