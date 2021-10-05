EAM Investors LLC Buys 16,762 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.80. 10,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $147.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

