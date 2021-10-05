EAM Investors LLC Buys 63,987 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 87.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares during the quarter. American Outdoor Brands comprises about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ AOUT traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

