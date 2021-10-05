EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 377,515 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 377,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,393. The stock has a market cap of $810.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

