EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 50,526 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. Boot Barn accounts for about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $99.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

